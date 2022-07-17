Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
