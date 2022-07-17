Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

