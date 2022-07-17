HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of HHLA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 5,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a P/E ratio of 140.45 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
