Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 9.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity

Mplx Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

MPLX stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.