Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

HLF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 1,040,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,544. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $109,087,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

