Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.22

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.22 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.90). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 162 ($1.93), with a volume of 52,354 shares trading hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

Henderson High Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 2.53 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.