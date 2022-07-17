Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $626,159.22

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $626,159.22 and $41,318.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,754,452 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

