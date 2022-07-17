HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HEI opened at €46.78 ($46.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a 1 year high of €76.98 ($76.98).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

