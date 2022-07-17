Hedera Hashgraph One Day Volume Hits $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00100040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00277698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00041463 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

