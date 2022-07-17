Head-To-Head Review: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) vs. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Anaplan has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anaplan and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 15 4 0 2.21 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Anaplan currently has a consensus target price of $65.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than GSE Systems.

This table compares Anaplan and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -33.25% -73.08% -24.45% GSE Systems 17.25% -27.25% -13.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and GSE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $592.18 million 16.20 -$203.60 million ($1.42) -44.88 GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.44 $10.61 million $0.46 2.52

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSE Systems beats Anaplan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anaplan

(Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It serves banking, capital markets, consumer products, healthcare, insurance, life science, media, professional services, retail, technology, telecom, and transportation industries, as well as government agencies. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GSE Systems

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. It markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.