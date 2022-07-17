Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($170.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($148.70) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sixt Stock Performance

ETR:SIX2 opened at €114.40 ($114.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.40. Sixt has a twelve month low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($170.30). The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

