HashCoin Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $124,062.90 and approximately $15,899.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

