Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 85,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

