Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $19.79 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

