HAPI Market Capitalization Reaches $20.32 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

