HAPI (HAPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.32 Million

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About HAPI
HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.
HAPI Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
