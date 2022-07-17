Handy (HANDY) Market Capitalization Tops $13.40 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Handy has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $13.40 million and $1.20 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048844 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.
Handy Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
Buying and Selling Handy
