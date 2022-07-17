Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.28.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.9 %

Halliburton stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,912 shares of company stock worth $2,835,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

