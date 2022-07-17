GYEN (GYEN) Price Down 1.8% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and $107,238.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
GYEN Coin Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
GYEN Coin Trading
