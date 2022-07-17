Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for approximately 34.8% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $97,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brink’s Stock Up 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.