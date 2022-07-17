GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 474,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREZF opened at $6.01 on Friday. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

