Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00258727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001409 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.