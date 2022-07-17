Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,589 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after buying an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,088,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,898,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12.

