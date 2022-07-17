Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 355.1% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $231.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

