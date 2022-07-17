Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of FILL opened at $20.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

