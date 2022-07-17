Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brightworth grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127,175.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average of $420.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

