Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.