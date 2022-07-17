Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.56 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
