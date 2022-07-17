Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.15 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.69 and a 200 day moving average of $426.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

