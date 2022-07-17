Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $85.63 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

