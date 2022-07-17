Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,330 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

