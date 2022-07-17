Glitch Market Cap Hits $7.78 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $102,638.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00034027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

Buying and Selling Glitch

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.