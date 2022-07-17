Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 2,091,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Glencore Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 41,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLCNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

