Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

DELL opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

