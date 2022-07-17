Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $253,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,990,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 776,288 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 705,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

