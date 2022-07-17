Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 321 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

