Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,799 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average is $253.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

