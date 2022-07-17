Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $218,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,124,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.