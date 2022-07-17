Gladius Capital Management LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.2% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

