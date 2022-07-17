Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 1,489 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average of $199.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

