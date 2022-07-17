Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

DBX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,825,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,668. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

