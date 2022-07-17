Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 5,365 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 641,313 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage Trading Up 6.8 %

Vonage stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Vonage Profile

(Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.