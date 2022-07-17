Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 297 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 467,300.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.80.

Shares of SHW opened at $245.57 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average is $266.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.