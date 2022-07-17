Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

