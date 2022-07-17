Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.0150 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $180,415.39 and approximately $13,668.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.