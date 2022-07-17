Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.0150 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $180,415.39 and approximately $13,668.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035972 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00021971 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
Genesis Shards Coin Profile
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Buying and Selling Genesis Shards
