General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Motors Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.06.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.