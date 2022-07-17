General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.06.

General Motors Trading Up 4.1 %

General Motors stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

