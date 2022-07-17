Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Genel Energy Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.