GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

G1A opened at €33.45 ($33.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($48.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

