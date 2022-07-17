GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GAN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 496,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,958. GAN has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.28.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.71 million. Analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GAN by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GAN by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
About GAN
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
