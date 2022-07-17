GAMEE (GMEE) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $587,620.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049130 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021874 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC.
About GAMEE
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
